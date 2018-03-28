Prime Minister inspects Zhibek Zholy customs station in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA - SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Paying a working visit to South Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has inspected today Zhibek Zholy customs station based in Saryagash district, Kazinform cites the website of the Head of the Government.

The international checkpoint is located in the village of Zhibek Zholy at the border between Kazakstan and Uzbekistan.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev was informed that up to 25,000 persons and up to 100 vehicles cross the customs station every day.

In addition, according to Head of KazZholService Company Mr. Dikanbayev, construction of a new bus station building will create all favorable conditions for increasing the passenger flow and the freight traffic between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister arrived in South Kazakhstan region to check the implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation addresses "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", "New Development Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", and the Five Social Initiatives.