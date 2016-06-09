  • kz
    Prime Minister K. Massimov, Deputy PM of Georgia D.Kumsishvili met in Astana

    17:43, 09 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Dimitry Kumsishvili.

    The parties discussed prospects of expansion and deepening of trade and economic relations, increasing mutual trade turnover as well as intensification of contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

     Source: www.primeminister.kz 

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Georgia Diplomacy Government News
