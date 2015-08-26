Prime Minister N.Sharif invites President Nazarbayev to visit Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the meeting with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif invited him to visit Pakistan.

"I consider Kazakhstan as my second home and I am particularly pleased to come back to this country after many years. I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to visit my country at a convenient time for you," said Prime Minister of Pakistan. According to his words, warm hospitality of Kazakhstan reminded him his first trip to our country. In 1992 Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited Almaty.