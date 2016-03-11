  • kz
    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Governor of E Kazakhstan region discussed cooperation prospects

    21:15, 11 March 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade took place in Baku today.

    The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the sphere of transport and engineering.

    Besides, the governor of East Kazakhstan region met with Azerbaijani potential partners, businessmen working in transport and engineering spheres.

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy East Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Government News
