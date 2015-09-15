Prime Minister of Azerbaijan congratulated people of Kazakhstan on 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade took place in Baku.

During the meeting the sides discussed the relevant issues of trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries. In particular, taking into account the decline of the global economic activity, the agreement on prevention of the abrupt reduction of bilateral trade turnover was reached at the meeting.

Special attention was paid by the parties to the work of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The interlocutors discussed the agenda of the upcoming 12 th sitting of the commission scheduled for late November 2015 in Baku.

Besides, Ambassador of Kazakhstan B. Issabayev informed the Head of the Government of Azerbaijan about Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO and drew attention to the necessity of improvement of bilateral legal framework between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

In turn, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan A. Rasizade congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate celebration of which coincided with holding of the 5 th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states in Astana on September 11, 2015. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the work of the summit in Astana.

Upon completion of the meeting B. Issabayev thanked the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan for participation in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.