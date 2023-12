Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has arrived in Astana this morning.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Indian leader was greeted by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Askar Mussimov. India's Prime Minister Modi and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold bilateral talks. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to deliver a lecture at Nazarbayev University and participate in the Kazakhstan-India Business Forum in Astana.