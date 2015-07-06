Prime Minister of India noted leadership of N. Nazarbayev in establishment and dynamic development of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi sent Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulations on the occasion of his birthday.

N. Modi noted the leadership of N. Nazarbayev in terms of establishment and dynamic development of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"India highly appreciates the efforts you exert for strengthening the relations between the two countries," the telegram from the Indian Prime Minister reads.

The Prime Minister of India emphasized he was impatiently waiting for the upcoming visit to Astana and meeting with the President of Kazakhstan.

N. Modi also wished N. Nursultan strong health and unquenchable energy.