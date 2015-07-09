Prime Minister of India proposed to hold BRICS movie festival

UFA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi proposed to hold a BRICS movie festival.

"I propose to hold a BRICS movie festival. Thus, we can expand our format of cooperation," N. Modi said speaking at the enlarged sitting of the BRICS Heads of State in Ufa.

Besides, he thanked the Russian side for organization of the forum. The Head of the Government of India also noted the importance of cooperation of BRICS countries on different directions and invited all of the participants of the summit to the next forum scheduled to be held in India.