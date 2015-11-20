Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Afghan President discussed cooperation issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who arrived in Astana for an official visit.

As the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs, the sides discussed the relevant issues of expansion of trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged opinions on the key aspects of the regional and international security.

K. Massimov and M. Ghani had a common opinion that the relations between the countries were developing in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust and the bilateral mutually beneficial partnership was open and had mutual support in the international arena.

Upon completion of the talks, several bilateral agreements between the two countries were signed.