Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and WTO Director General discussed development of bilateral relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo, who arrived in Kazakhstan for participating in the Astana Economic Forum.

The sides discussed development of bilateral relations at the meeting, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

K. Massimov noted that Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO had to become a signal for the international community about Kazakhstan's intention to be a stable and predictable partner with the most favourable investment and business climate in the region.

In turn, the WTO Director General expressed readiness for future strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and noted the effectiveness of the measures Kazakhstan took on the way to improving the business climate and increasing the investment attractiveness, which was reflected in the Doing Business Index by the World Bank.