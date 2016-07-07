Prime Minister of Kazakhstan assessed work on restoration of Aral Sea

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov is in Kyzylorda region within the framework of his working trip, upon arrival the Prime Minister assessed the quality of works on restoration of the northern part of the Aral Sea.

K. Massimov was reported on the implementation of the second stage of the project called "Regulation of the riverbed of the Syr-Darya River and preserving of the northern part of the Aral Sea, Pm.kz informs.

Besides, K. Massimov took part in the sitting on the issues of restoration of the hydroeconomic infrastructure with the participation of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, deputy governors of the regions and experts of the water management sphere.