Prime Minister of Kazakhstan extended condolences to Italian people on tragic train crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Mssimov expressed condolences to families and friends of people killed in tragic train crash in Italy.

"My sincere condolences and support to Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi and to the families of those killed in train crash in Puglia," K. Massimov wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported, a head-on collision involving two passenger trains happened in southern Italy. According to the latest information, at least 25 people were killed and dozens were injured.