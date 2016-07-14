Prime Minister of Kazakhstan hopes that Kazakhstan's assistance to help eliminate consequences of flood in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited Olgii town in Mongolia today, where he met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.

It is worth to mention that population of Ulgii numbers 90 thousand people, 88.7% of them are Kazakhs.



According to local residents, the leadership of Mongolia pays a special attention to problems of the Kazakh diaspora. Today, there are 43 secondary schools in the region. Children study in Kazakh language from 1 to 4 grade, and from the 5th grade - in Mongolian.



In addition, Olgii issues "Zhana Omir" Kazakh newspaper.



K.Massimov also noted that on the instruction of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan will render financial assistance to the families suffering from the consequences of the flood in Ulgii town.



Kazakh Prime Minister expressed his hope that aid of Kazakhstan will help to recover from consequences of the natural disaster.



Mongolian Olgii town had a devastating flood on July 10.



As earlier reported, K.Massimov arrived in Mongolia to participate in the ASEM Summit to be held in Ulaanbaatar on July 15.