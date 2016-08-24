Prime Minister of Kazakhstan inspects work of Taraz Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the framework of the working trip to Zhambyl region Karim Massimov got acquainted with the security system of the international airport "Aulie-Ata".

The Prime Minister was shown a special equipment that ensures a high level of anti-terrorist security - passenger screening equipment in concourse and check-in zone, and modern passenger screening system in the arrivals hall.

Last year the passenger terminal underwent reconstruction, after which the "Aulie-Ata" international airport has become a modern aviation hub with broad technical capabilities. This year the airport has received and served one of the largest aircrafts in the world - An 124-100 of "Volga-Dnepr" airlines. Major international freight forwarders take interest in the airport, which is one of the closest aviation hubs that links with Europe, Central and Southeast Asia.

Chairman of the Board of "International airport "Aulie-Ata" JSC D. Khamzin told the Prime-Minister Karim Massimov on future development plans on creation of a strategic hub on the basis of the airport. Increase of flights’ number is planned to provide by collaborating with leading passenger and cargo airlines for technical stops with refueling, as well as by opening new subsidized directions to Atyrau, Aktau, Novosibirsk, Istanbul and Antalya.

In the framework of the New Economic Policy one of the main tasks of the Address "Nurly Zhol - Path to Future" is development of modern railway, road and air links between the regions. The modern airport contributes to the development of regional infrastructure, increase tourists’ flow, expansion of foreign economic activity.

For reference:

"Aulie-Ata” International Airport was founded in 2000. Passenger terminal capacity is 200 passengers per hour.

Upgraded runaway of "Aulie-Ata" International airport after reconstruction has a length of 3.5 km and a width of 60 meters and is capable to receive all types of modern aircrafts, including heavy aircrafts Boeing, Airbus, as well as helicopters of all types, government.kz reported.