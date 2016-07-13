Prime Minister of Kazakhstan meets with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, on July 13, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian states.

Prime Minister thanked the Ministers of Foreign Affairs for supporting Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Karim Massimov expressed his satisfaction with the high level of cooperation in the framework of the "Caspian Five", noting that the cooperation between our countries has intensified significantly in recent years.



The meeting participants discussed relevant issues of multilateral partnership and the legal status of the Caspian Sea.



"The Caspian Sea is one of the most important issues of our countries' development. We hope to find mutually beneficial solutions to adopt the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. This will be a big step forward for the entire region," K.Massimov said.



Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for further strengthening of friendly understanding, development of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres, including sustainable use of the Caspian Sea, safety at the Caspian Sea.



Recall, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan arrived in Astana for coordination of positions on the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.