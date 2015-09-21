Prime Minister of Kazakhstan met with President of Rwanda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed several issues regarding development of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

K. Massimov noted that Kazakhstan was keeping an eye on the changes in Africa, and he also stressed that Kazakhstan was interested in expansion of diplomatic and economic relations with African countries.