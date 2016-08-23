Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to hold sitting on development of region in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov is in Zhambyl region within his working trip.

He is expected to visit solar power station "Burnoye Solar-1", and "Gamburg" JSC within the trip.

Karim Massimov is planned to visit "Kazphosphate" LLP in Taraz and hold a sitting on development of the chemical sphere with the participation of representatives of local administrations, non-governmental organizations and research institutes.

Besides, the Premier is scheduled to visit the base of the local police station.

A sitting on implementation of the state youth program will also be held in Arai-Plaza business center in Taraz. Representatives of the local authorities, youth organizations and students are among the participants of the sitting.

Karim Massimov also plans to discuss the issues of historical and cultural heritage of the region with the people of the region.