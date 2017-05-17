Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov nominated for presidency

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Political Council of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK) unanimously decided to nominate current Prime Minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov for presidency, deputy chairman of the SDPK faction Torobai Zulpukarov told Kabar Agency.

Such a decision was taken today at a meeting of the SDPK political council. In the near future this decision of the political council will be considered at the republican congress of the party.