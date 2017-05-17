  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov nominated for presidency

    22:41, 17 May 2017
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Political Council of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK) unanimously decided to nominate current Prime Minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov for presidency, deputy chairman of the SDPK faction Torobai Zulpukarov told Kabar Agency.

    Such a decision was taken today at a meeting of the SDPK political council. In the near future this decision of the political council will be considered at the republican congress of the party.

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!