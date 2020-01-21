Prime Minister of Uzbekistan approved

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the Article 98 of the Constitution of Uzbekistan, the candidacy of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan is proposed by the political party that won the largest number of seats in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, or by several political parties that received the same largest number of seats, UzA reports.

Following the elections, the largest number of seats – 53 seats – was received by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople – the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan. At a recent meeting of the Party’s Political Council, candidate for the post of Prime Minister was approved and presented to the President.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev submitted to the Oliy Majlis the candidacy of Abdulla Aripov for the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

At the joint meeting, Abdulla Aripov delivered a speech on the Action Program of the Cabinet of Ministers for the near and medium term.

Participants of the meeting expressed their views, supporting the priorities set forth in the President’s report and approved the proposed candidacy for the post of Prime Minister.

The Chambers of the Oliy Majlis adopted a resolution on the approval of Abdulla Aripov to the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan.