Prime Minister Sagintayev attends IFSWF 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has attended the opening ceremony of the annual International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

In his welcoming speech, Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted the importance of the Forum, which is held in the Central Asian region for the first time.

"It is a great honor and a great responsibility for us. The government of Kazakhstan is confident that our meeting will thoroughly consider the most urgent agenda for sovereign funds and develop an action plan that will meet new tasks and challenges," said the PM.

According to Bakytzhan Sagintayev, over the past few years, financial markets underwent fundamental changes.

"We see widespread introduction of digital innovations. Technological progress opens up new opportunities for investment but at the same time, new global economic reality brings new threats. The slowdown in global growth and volatility in the stock markets make us look for new solutions to ensure investment returns, review our management strategies, and introduce new mechanisms and performance criteria," he said.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev called for joint efforts in building concerted actions.

"I am sure that it is only in this way that we shall be able to give a proportionate response to the new economic reality," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Mr. Sagintayev stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience.

"Kazakhstan made great progress since independence. This became possible due to the flexible and consistent implementation of the best world practices taking into account our realities," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Speaking about the investment incentives Kazakhstan provides to investors, Bakytzhan Sagintayev outlined the priority sectors for investment, such as machine building, agro-industrial complex, transport and logistics, petrochemicals, advanced technologies, tourism, and a number of other spheres.

Also, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stressed the firm commitment of the country's government to an open dialogue with the international investment community.

"Our policy was highly praised by the international community. Thus, on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking, Kazakhstan was ranked first place in the region and 35th in the world. We welcome investors and strategic partners and call for the further exchange of experience and mutually beneficial cooperation. I hope that for all of us our work will be fruitful in terms of defining new markets and horizons," said Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The opening ceremony of the IFSWF is Astana was also attended by Umirzak Shukeyev, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC. In his welcoming speech, Mr. Shukeyev told the participants about the history of Kazakhstan's cultural unity and economic breakthrough.

"We are entering an accelerated digitalization phase, introducing new technological achievements in our national companies and developing a digital economy and this is why the theme of this year's meeting - "Exploring New Frontiers" - fully defines these opportunities and aspirations," Umirzak Shukeyev emphasized.

He noted that the first part of the agenda is devoted to the exchange of knowledge on new markets and investments and the second part will allow to take a look at the country through a Samruk-Kazyna prism.