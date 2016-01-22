Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Netherlands discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on the World Economic Forum's sidelines in Davos.

During the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding development of bilateral cooperation and exchanged opinions about the prospects of infrastructural, trade and economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

K. Massimov expressed his confidence that the signed in December of 2015 agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union will help to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Upon completion of the meeting the interlocutors noted a great potential for increasing the trade turnover and expanding spheres of cooperation between the two countries.