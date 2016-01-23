Prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Georgia meet in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday.

At the meeting the sides discussed the problems of cooperation in gas production and transportation. Massimov and Kvirikashvili agreed to form a working group to work out all issues in that sphere, primeminister.kz reports.

In conclusion, the prime ministers expressed interest in cementing mutually profitable cooperation.