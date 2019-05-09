  • kz
    Prince Harry and Meghan's baby boy named Archie

    11:51, 09 May 2019
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Xinhua reports.

    The couple presented the baby to the world, with Meghan declaring: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy."

    Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

    The baby could have become Earl of Dumbarton, or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the royal family tradition. But Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use a title for their first born.

    Archie, a German in origin, means "genuine", "bold" and "brave".

    The baby boy, born Monday, is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the throne.

    Photo credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

