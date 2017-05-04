  • kz
    Prince Philip to step down from carrying out royal engagements

    22:37, 04 May 2017
    LONDON. KAZINFORM The Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced, BBC reported.    

    Prince Philip, who turns 96 in June, made the decision himself and the Queen supported him, a spokesman said.

    "I'm sorry to hear you're standing down", one man told him at a royal lunch on Thursday. "Well, I can't stand up much," the duke quipped.

    The duke will attend already scheduled engagements between now and August but will not accept new invitations.

    The Queen "will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements", the palace said.

