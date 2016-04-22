Prince, singer and superstar, dies aged 57

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The hugely popular, acclaimed and influential musician Prince has died at his home in Minnesota at the age of 57, BBC News reports.

Police were summoned to his Paisley Park estate early on Thursday and found his body in a lift. An investigation has been opened.

Prince became a global superstar in the 1980s, with albums such as 1999, Purple Rain and Sign O' the Times.

His innovative music spanned rock, funk and jazz. He sold more than 100 million records during his career.

"It is with profound sadness that I am confirming that the legendary, iconic performer, Prince Rogers Nelson, has died," his spokeswoman said.

"There are no further details as to the cause of death at this time."

In a statement, Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson said his deputies responded to a medical call at about 09:43 local time (11:43 GMT) and later found an unresponsive adult male in an elevator at Paisley Park Studios.

First responders tried to revive him with CPR but he was pronounced dead at 10:07.

Hundreds of fans have now gathered outside Paisley Park. US President Barack Obama said the world had lost a "creative icon".

