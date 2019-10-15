Prince William, Kate kick off ‘most complex’ visit to Pakistan

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, on Monday departed London for a five-day visit to Pakistan, Kazinform has learnt from EFE.

The visit is described as the «most complex» overseas tour by the royal couple due to security and logistical issues.

Prince William and his wife Kate are the first royals to visit the country since 2006, when the Prince of Wales Charles and his wife Camila visited the country in 2006.