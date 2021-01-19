Principal first violin of Astana Opera to take part in Moscow Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On January 20, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, famous musician, principal first violin of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov will take part in the 2nd International Music Festival «Valentin Berlinsky Forever!», dedicated to the outstanding cellist and founder of the world renowned Borodin Quartet, People’s Artist of the RSFSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize Valentin Berlinsky, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera.

«Valentin Berlinsky is my dear teacher who brought up a plethora of wonderful musicians. He put a lot of effort into the formation of such famous quartets as the Russian String Quartet, Caprice Quartet, Dominant Quartet, Veronika String Quartet (USA) and many others. He has received many awards for his work and been honoured with high titles. It is a special honour for me to take part in the festival, dedicated to this outstanding musician, for the second time,» Bagdat Abilkhanov said.

The festival program will feature Dmitry Shostakovich’s quartets. Incidentally, the Borodin Quartet was among the few of the most precise and best performers of the works of this great composer. In addition, the concerts will feature artists who have been involved in the quartet performances for more than twenty years. First and foremost, these are the teams with which Mr. Berlinsky himself was involved: Romantic Quartet, Mozart String Quartet and others. The festival will take place in the Zaryadye Hall in Moscow.

«Any performance, whether it is an estrade, a concert venue or an opera house stage, is a stage in development for a musician, because we have to play, interact with colleagues around the world. This expands our creative boundaries, gives us an opportunity for personal growth, inspires us to create our own projects,» the soloist and concertmaster of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov continued.

The artistic director of the festival is Alexei Lundin, Honoured Artist of Russia, principal first violin and soloist of the Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. The Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Vladimir Spivakov, Japanese pianist Shio Okui and others will also take part in the festival.

«I think that the main goal of any musician is to play more and better, to expand the repertoire of the works performed. I understood a lot in my profession, but I did not play everything I would like to. I also recall the words of the greatest violinist of the 20th century, Jascha Heifetz: «If I don’t practice one day, I know it; two days, the critics know it; three days, the public knows it», therefore, it is very important not to dwell in deep comprehension of your work, instead, to practice, practice and practice, time and again. The time will come when those who practiced, does practice every day, will be teaching, because this is the only way to achieve your goals in life,» Bagdat Abilkhanov concluded.

The musician plans to play all of Ludwig van Beethoven’s sonatas, as well as plunge into the work of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose 265th anniversary is celebrated this year.