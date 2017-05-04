Principles of effective governance discussed at the UN headquarters

ASTANA-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Regional Hub in Astana Mr. Alikhan Baimenov took part in the annual 16th session of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The session was devoted to the role of public administration in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana.

During the session, leading experts of the world discussed ways to develop institutional leadership and principles of effective governance. In addition, the participants considered the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as support to local authorities.

In his speech, Mr. Alikhan Baimenov stressed "respect and understanding are the unifying factors of effective governance, trust, partnership and inclusiveness in the context of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. First of all, it is respect and understanding of rights and dignity, as well as interests and opportunities of citizens."



During the session, experts noted that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals will require considerable potential in the form of effective government departments that have sufficient financial and human resources. Participants also emphasized the importance of regional and interregional partnerships for the implementation of the SDGs.



At the end of the session, the Committee of Experts provided recommendations for improving public administration in order to assist countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



During the visit, Mr. Alikhan Baimenov met with the UN Secretary-General's Envoy for South-South Cooperation Mr. Jorge Chedieck, and the Director for Public Governance and Territorial Development OECD Mr. Rolf Alter. The parties discussed prospects for development of cooperation and implementation of joint initiatives.