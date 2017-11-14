Privacy campaigner can sue Facebook, EU court hears

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM An online privacy campaigner locked in a legal battle with Facebook can sue the social media giant, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Tuesday, according to Anadolu .

The non-binding recommendation from a European Court of Justice advocate general means Austrian national Max Schrems can sue Facebook's Irish operation in Austrian courts.

Schrems is taking action over alleged breaches of EU privacy laws by U.S. tech giants, including the tracking and collection of user data.

He will be able to continue his legal action in Austrian courts as a private consumer, but should not be able to file a class-action suit, the advocate general also said. This means he will not be able to sue on behalf of other complainants with similar concerns.

Facebook, which had fought Schrems' attempt to take the proceedings to an Austrian court, welcomed the legal opinion. Advocates general recommendations are usually followed by ECJ judges in most cases.