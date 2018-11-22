Private investment accounts for half of Turkestan rgn development funding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has approved today the constitutional bill on amendments regarding the administrative-territorial structure of Kazakhstan in the first reading, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As you know, in accordance with the Head of State's Decree, Shymkent was declared a city of national significance, while South Kazakhstan region was renamed to Turkestan region and its administrative center was relocated from Shymkent to Turkestan. The draft constitutional law provides for the introduction of amendments to the constitutional laws "On Election in the Republic of Kazakhstan" and "On the Judicial System and the Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan," said Ruslan Dalenov, First Deputy Minister of the National Economy of Kazakhstan, told the plenary session of the Majilis.

He underlined that the adoption of the draft law will make it possible to apply the provisions of the legislative acts, which are related to the level of the cities of national significance, to Shymkent.



The deputy minister informed that the drawing-up of the general city planning scheme of Turkestan is underway and the respective competition has been announced. The master plan covers transport and infrastructure development, construction, protection of historical sites, and so on.

"In addition, the 2024 Turkestan Region Comprehensive Development Plan is being prepared. The plan is very ambitious and covers the implementation of 115 measures, including for the development of entrepreneurship, agriculture, construction, utilities, and tourism. The total amount of the funds allocated is KZT 870 billion, of which 400 billion is from the central government budget and 29 billion are provided from the local budget. The rest of the funds is private investment. It is planned to adopt this comprehensive plan by the end of the year," said Ruslan Dalenov.