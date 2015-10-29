Private investors to help implement Smart Astana project - Nurali Aliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Private investors will be attracted to implement a project on introduction of creative technologies in the Kazakh capital Astana, deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city Nurali Aliyev said Thursday.

Speaking at the International Investment Forum Astana Invest-2015, Mr. Aliyev vowed that local authorities won't spend a tenge from budget funds to implement the Smart Astana Project. "Instead", he said, "private investors will be attracted on the principles of transparency, mutual benefit and trust". The deputy mayor of Astana city also noted that to create the Smart Astana Project its developers have studied creative technologies used in such cities as Barcelona, Toronto, Paris, Shanghai, Riga and many more. "In 2015, we launched five pilot projects within the framework of the project with investments totaling $10 million. And it's only the beginning," he added.