Private sector assistance sought for modernizing emergency medical aid in Belarus, Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan are working on the joint project to modernize their emergency medical aid services with assistance of the private sector, BelTA learned from Galymbek Mamrayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Public Private Partnership Center. The official took part in the Broadening the Horizons: Investment, Finance, Development forum in Minsk on 29 September.

Galymbek Mamrayev said: "We intend to accomplish a joint copyable project with Belarus and possibly Russia to modernize the emergency medical aid services. We have very similar models of providing emergency medical aid and the same problems with the deterioration of these services. We can work out one model. Then the banks that service the Eurasian Economic Union will understand this business easier. It will be easier for them to finance this work."

The official said that the implementation of such projects contains risks for now. "However, the potential is great as well," stressed Galymbek Mamrayev. Interaction in this area can become a good example of transboundary cooperation in the area of public private partnership. The expert believes that business circles of Belarus and Kazakhstan have the potential for expanding mutually beneficial partnership and for implementing new joint projects in various spheres.



The forum Broadening the Horizons: Investment, Finance, Development is scheduled to take place in Minsk on 29-30 September. During the forum experts are supposed to discuss strategies for attracting foreign investments to Belarus, prospects of investment cooperation with financial institutions from the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, and China. The experts are also expected to consider ways to involve American investors in such projects in addition to other topical ideas. Plans have been made to put together a roadmap that will determine the main avenues of concerted actions aimed at improving the institutional environment and expanding the opportunities for raising investments and finance. The measures are supposed to contribute to the development of the public sector and the private sector of the Belarusian economy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.