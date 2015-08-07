Prize fund of Kazakhstan Open-2015 - 450 000 EUR

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 11th international golf tournament among professionals "Kazakhstan Open-2015" will be held within the framework of the European Challenge Tour in Almaty "NURTAU" golf club on September 10-13.

The organizers of the event are the European Challenge Tour, Golf Federation of Kazakhstan with the support of the Almaty administration. 132 golfers from around the world will take part in the tournament. Kazakhstan will be presented by five golfers. The prize fund of the tournament is 450 thousand euro, which is one of the biggest prize funds in the European Challenge Tour, the organizers of the event inform.

According to Vice President of the Golf Federation of Kazakhstan Serik Sultangaliyev, the Kazakhstan Open was initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev within the framework of the program on introduction of our country to the world community and increasing its investment attractiveness.

"We are impatiently waiting for the start of the tournament, which has become one of the most important events over the years of its existence. I am sure we will present the people of Kazakhstan another holiday of golf and special emotions about it," he said.