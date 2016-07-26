Prize fund of President's Cup tennis tournament in Astana increased up to USD 125 thousand (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the President's Cup-2016 tennis tournament was held in the national tennis center of Astana today, July 26.

Yesterday, on July 25, the first matches of the tournament were already played.

"There are a lot of participants this year. Moreover, two tennis players from the ATP top-100 expressed their willingness to take part in the tournament this year. Five more participants from the top-200 registered for the participation in the tournament, which makes this tournament very competitive. Four tennis players represent Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, our best player Mikhail Kukushkin does not participate in this tournament due to injury," Financial Director of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan Yuri Polsky told at the briefing in Astana.

He also noted that the prize fund of the tournament was increased up to USD 125 thousand thanks to the financial support of "Samruk-Kazyna Trust" JSC. The prize fund is distributed the following way: 100 thousand is allocated for the men's tournament and 25 thousand is allocated for the women's tournament.

It should be noted that the prize fund was 100 thousand US dollars last year.

The tennis tournament is organized by the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.