Problem of attraction of foreign investors discussed at Government
14:43, 02 November 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired a session of the Government's Council dedicated to the issues of attraction of foreign investors at the Ukimet Uiy today.
According to primeminister.kz, the session mainly focused on the problems of attraction of foreign investors into the public-private partnership projects and improvement of investment climate in Kazakhstan.