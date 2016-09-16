Problem of schools in advanced state of disrepair to be solve in Atyrau region in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Schools in advanced state of disrepair are likely to become the thing of the past in Atyrau region in 2017.

According to deputy akim (head) of Atyrau region Alibek Nautiyev, the problem of the schools in advanced state of disrepair will be solved completely next year.



"There are six schools in advanced state of disrepair. Construction of five schools that will replace those in disrepair began this year. Three new schools will be commissioned by yearend," Mr. Nautiyev said at a press briefing of the Central Communication Service in Astana on Friday.



In his words, there are 192 schools in the region. "The most important goals are to provide all first-graders with textbooks and all pupils of Grades 1-4 with hot meals. To this end, 1,1 billion tenge was earmarked from the regional budget to make sure that over 50,000 schoolchildren enjoy their hot meals for free every day," he added.