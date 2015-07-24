Procedure of Kyrgyzstan&#39;s EAEU accession nearing completion - economy minister

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The processes connected with Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are drawing to a close, the opening of the customs bodies with the association's member-countries is due to be held in the near future, Kyrgyzstan's Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov told the government session on Friday.

"The legal procedures for our country's accession to the EAEU are nearing completion," he said. "However, there are still issues in the country that need to be addressed for the opening of the customs borders." In particular, it is necessary to bring the infrastructure of the Kyrgyz customs stations, veterinary and phytosanitary control stations "into conformity with the EAEU regulations." According to Pankratov, to date the parliaments and presidents of all member-countries have endorsed the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EAEU. "The document is yet to be signed by Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev," the minister said. Kyrgyzstan decided to join the association named the Customs Union at the time in the spring of 2011. In December 2014 an agreement was signed on the republic's accession to the EAEU. This document will come into full effect after it is ratified by the parliaments and signed by the presidents of all EAEU member-countries. Apart from Kyrgyzstan, the EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, TASS reports.