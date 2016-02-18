Procedures on road transportation of cargo from China to Russia via Kazakhstan simplified

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese trucks following from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) to Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan are exempted from the requirements of unloading and customs clearance procedures in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from "Urumqi Evening News."

According to the newspaper, on Tuesday Urumqi held an opening ceremony of the first tripartite transport route. Representatives of China and Russia exchanged permissions for temporary transportation of goods through the territory of Kazakhstan", - the newspaper writes.

The innovation came into force in the framework of an agreement signed in December 17, 2015 between the Ministries of Transport of the Russian Federation and China on temporary road transport of goods through the territory of Kazakhstan. This will reduce delivery time of goods in the framework of the project "One belt, one way."

According to statistics, 4.15 million tons of cargo on 107 international routes was transported last year from XUAR.