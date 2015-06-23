Processing industry attracted more investments within Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development Program than over all independence years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The processing industry attracted more investments within the framework of the Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development Program than over all the years of independence, Chairman of the Board of "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC Borisbai Zhangurazov informed at the CCS press conference.

"74% of all investments attracted since 2005 have been in the processing industry within the implementation of the State Program on Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development. The inflow of direct foreign investments was not quite significant until 2005, thus the processing industry attracted more investments during the implementation of the Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development Program than over the entire independence period," B. Zhangurazov said.

He also specified that it was important during the first phase of the program to bring big investors to priority sectors that could be driving forces in their respective spheres and allow to create sectoral clusters.

According to him, in the context of the total growth of the direct foreign investments, the share of processing industry increased from 7% before the launch of the program to 14% during the years of the Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development Program.