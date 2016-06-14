Production at Kashagan oilfield should start in October 2016 - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has charged the Ministry of Energy and "National Company "KazMunaiGas" JSC to increase oil production in the country and start production at Kashagan oilfield in October 2016.

"The Head of State has already approved the expected increase in oil production," Prime Minister Massimov said at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.



The head of the Kazakh Government charged the Ministry of Energy and KazMunaiGas to increase oil production - instead of planned 74 million tons Kazakhstan will produce 75 million tons this year.



He also said that oil production at Kashagan oilfield should start this October.



"Production at Kashagan oilfield should start in October. You [Minister of Energy] will be personally responsible for it," Karim Massimov stressed.



The geological reserves at Kashagan oilfield are estimated at 4.8 billion tons. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels.