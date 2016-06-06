Production at Kashagan oilfield to resume in late 2016 - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Production at Kashagan oilfield is expected to start in late 2016 according to the schedule, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Mr. Kanat Bozumbayev said on Monday.

"The production at Kashagan will begin in late 2016. We are expecting to produce nearly 35,000 tons in December 2016," Minister Bozumbayev revealed.



In his words, repair and restoration work as well as pipelines' replacement are in full swing at Kashagan.



Recall that the production at the oilfield started in September 2013, but was suspended in October due to a gas leak. The production resumed on October 9, but was suspended again due to another gas leak in one of the main pipelines.



The geological reserves at Kashagan oilfield are estimated at 4,8 billion tons. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels.