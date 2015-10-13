Production of 15 products and services to be launched within expansion of Karachaganak project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Production of 15 products and services will be launched in Kazakhstan within the expansion of the Karachaganak project, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev told at the CCS press conference dedicated to the issues of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

"Another mechanism of support is the one we called early tender. It provides for conclusion of an agreement on supply of products with a suspension period, but on the condition of establishment of production and delivery from Kazakhstan. 15 products and services with a good potential for localization within the expansion of the Karachaganak project have already been selected," M. Mirzagalaiyev informed.

As he noted, the decision on starting the process of localization was made regarding six of the selected ideas.

"The same work will be held within the North Caspian Project. These are the main direction of the state support," Mirzagaliyev told.