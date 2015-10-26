Production of mobile robotics for agriculture - joint project of Kazakhstan and China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two important joint projects were presented at the 7th sitting of the Kazakh-Chinese subcommittee for scientific and technical cooperation by scientists of the Kazakh National Technical University named after K. Satpayev in Astana, the press service of the university informs.

The first project is called "Development and application of the key technologies for intelligent agricultural machineries".

As professors of the university Yerzhan Kuldeyev noted, production of mobile robotics for the agricultural sector requires study and application of the mechanics spheres that had not been used in this field before.

"Advanced technologies ensuring implementation of scientific ideas and innovations, development and design of mobile intelligent agricultural machineries will have a positive impact on development of the economy of Kazakhstan," Y. Kuldeyev noted.

According to him, the project will allow to develop the sphere of production of agricultural equipment which is based on small highly-maneuverable machineries that farmers need.

The second project is called "Development of the logistics as the basis to transition to the economy of knowledge". The purpose is to study the consistency and peculiarities of the logistic approach to organization of the education of students and preparation of specialists for the work under new economic conditions.