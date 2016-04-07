Production of new LADA cars to be launched in E Kazakhstan in 1st half of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to launch production of new LADA car models in East Kazakhstan region in the first half of 2016, Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov told at the briefing focused on the issues of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"We are experiencing a difficult time in the car industry of Kazakhstan now. About 300 thousand cars were brought to Kazakhstan from Russia over the last two years. It resulted in reduction of production of cars by "Azia Avto" JSC by 80%, and the region lost 85 billion tenge. In order to preserve the market and local production, meetings with representations of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia were held," D. Akhmetov said.

According to him, it is planned to produce new LADA cars in the first half of 2016: 3121, Granta, Kalina, Priora and Vesta and X-RAY, Largus in the second half of the year.