Production to be resumed at one of Kazakh oil fields soon

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Max Petroleum oil and gas company operating in Kazakhstan intends to resume production at East Kyzylzhar I field next week, said the message from the company posted on the website of Kazakhstan stock exchange (KASE).

Commissioning of East Kyzylzhar I field and return to production of additional several hundred barrels per day is also expected next week, said the message. Max Petroleum got regulatory permission in June to resume production from both Sagiz West and East Kyzylzhar I fields under the Trial Production Phase. The production at Sagiz West field has already started. Currently, the company produces over 3,500 barrels of oil per day, Kazinform refers to trend.az. Max Petroleum operates in the highly prolific Pre-Caspian Basin in western Kazakhstan.