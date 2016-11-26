Products worth 1,2B sold at regional agricultural fairs in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The season of regional agricultural fairs has wrapped up in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the Almaty city administration's press service.

Ten agricultural fairs of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions were held in the city in 2016. The regions brought meat and dairy products as well as fruits and vegetables worth 1,2 billion tenge to Almaty city. It is worth mentioning that prices at the fairs were 15-20% lower than average-market ones. The meetings resulted in signing of agreements between 30 local producers and Small, Carrefour, Magnum, Galmart, Metro and other supermarkets.



Besides, this year the Almaty city administration held eight meetings with East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Almaty and Zhambyl regions within the framework of interregional cooperation.



Thus, Almaty city continues to implement President Nazarbayev's instruction on increasing the share of Kazakhstani content, products exchange between the regions and providing the population with locally made qualitative and available products.