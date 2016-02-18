Profits of EXPO in Astana to make EUR 300 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The profit of holding of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will make EUR 300 million, Senate deputy, member of the committee for finance and budget Olga Perepechina informed.

"Holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana provides for receiving a profit. According to the registration dossier, it is expected that the income of holding of the exhibition will result in receiving EUR 300 million thanks to sponsorship, selling of tickets, organization of catering services and rendering of other types of services," she said.

According to her, the upcoming exhibition in Astana will be a good impetus for development of the Kazakhstani tourist sector.

As earlier reported, the Senate ratified the agreement on preferences for the official participants of the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"Unlike the situation with all the previous exhibitions, Kazakhstan provides preferences for not just official participants but for their family members as well," O. Perepechina noted.

As was also informed earlier, construction of all EXPO facilities in Astana will be finished this fall.