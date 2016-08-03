Profits of Uzbekistan’s Uztransgaz decrease

The Uztransgaz company supervises the transportation, shipping, transit and export of gas in Uzbekistan. It is a subsidiary of Uzbekneftegaz National Holding Company.

The report said that the net proceeds from the sale of products in the first half of 2016 stood at 3.216 trillion soums (7.7 percent increase), the gross profit from the sale of products totaled 1.302 billion soums (12 percent decrease), while the prime cost of the sold products was 1.914 billion soums (27.3 percent increase).

The report doesn’t specify the volume of natural gas receipts from gas producing enterprises into the gas transport system, as well as export volumes.

Uzbekistan ranks third among CIS countries in terms of the gas production volume and is in the top 10 largest gas producers of the world. The country produces around 60 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

A section of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline, which exports Uzbekistan’s gas to China, runs through Uzbekistan’s territory, Trend reports.