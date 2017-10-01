Prognosis of oil production volume in Kazakhstan updated to 85M tons per year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prognosis of oil production in Kazakhstan has been updated to 85 mln tons in 2017, Trend.az has learnt from the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

"The key indexes in the field are expected as follows: oil production volume- approximately 85 mln tons, gas production- more than 48 bn cu m, oil processing- more than 14 mln tons, commodity gas production - more than 29 bn cu m," the ministry said in a message.



The previous prognosis indicated 81 mln tons, according to the prognosis round of the National Bank - 84.5 tons.



The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported growth of production in 8 months of the year in comparison to the same period in 2016. The Ministry reported oil production volume to 56.9 mln tons (112.2%), 10.02 mln tons of oil were processed (104% in comparison to the same period 2016), gas production volume amounted to 35.1 bn cu m, or 118%, 1.9 mln tons of liquefied gas were produced, or 114.4%,trend.az reports.