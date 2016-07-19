Program administrators and akims to keep under special control all President's orders - K.Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following the Government meeting Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov instructed to keep under a special control the orders of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to primeminister.kz.

"The economy is in positive pace. Now it is important to consolidate this success. All programs and decisions that have been taken by the President's order, should be under special control of each program administrator and akim. The economy has already felt it - people have not yet. It is important that the economic indicators have reached the people. This applies to jobs, wages, and all other issues," Prime Minister said.



K. Massimov stressed that he will continue the working trips to the regions, where he will pay special attention to the employment issues and creation of new jobs.



The Prime Minister reminded the audience that the state authorities should ensure protection of the citizens.